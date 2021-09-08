Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings per share of ($1.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($2.58). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

GLPG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 185,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,297. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.