Analysts Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

GHG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 12,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,090. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

