Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 1,527,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

