Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,837,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

RUBY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 288,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

