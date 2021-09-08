Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Million

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $5.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

