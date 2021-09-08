Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $646.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.50 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 654,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

