Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 896,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,677. The firm has a market cap of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

