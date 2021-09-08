Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $70.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $40.65. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

