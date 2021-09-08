Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

DAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 1,135,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

