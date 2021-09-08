Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.21 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.