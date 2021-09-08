Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,898,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.