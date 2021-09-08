Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

NYSE:TFII traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

