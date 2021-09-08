Analysts Offer Predictions for Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

PRTG stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $266.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.