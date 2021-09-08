Analysts Set Expectations for United Microelectronics Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

