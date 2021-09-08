Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $180.86

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,763. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.