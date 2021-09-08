Analysts Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $54.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NTOIY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,842. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.