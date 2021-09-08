Analysts Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) PT at $45.71

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. PPD has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

