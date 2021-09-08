Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $132.36

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.81. 89,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock valued at $123,162,654.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.