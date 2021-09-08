Analyzing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 11.51 -$57.99 million $0.19 97.84 Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.43 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -25.30

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brigham Minerals and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 6 1 3.00 Antero Resources 1 2 8 1 2.75

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $17.04, suggesting a potential downside of 8.34%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $11.70, suggesting a potential downside of 26.63%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56% Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

