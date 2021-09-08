Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Anthem has increased its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $377.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.84. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

