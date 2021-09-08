AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $196,929.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $12.61 million and $196,929.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

