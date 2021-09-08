APIX (APIX) One Day Volume Hits $851,937.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $851,937.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

