AppCoins (APPC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $800,463.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and $800,463.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

