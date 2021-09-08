AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AppFolio by 35.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AppFolio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 134.6% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 118,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.