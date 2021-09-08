Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,272. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

