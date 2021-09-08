Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 15.6%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)’s stock price dropped 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 47,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 88,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.