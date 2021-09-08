Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

APTO opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,293 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,623 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

