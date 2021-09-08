ARAW Price Up 41.1% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $34,022.78 and approximately $717.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00165055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00717346 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

