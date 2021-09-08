Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

ADM stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

