Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $83,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

