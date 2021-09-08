Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE ARES opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

