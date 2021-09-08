Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.