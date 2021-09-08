Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

