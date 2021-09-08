Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,372 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

