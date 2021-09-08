Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,091,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

