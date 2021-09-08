Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

NYSE:AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Argan has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1,105.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Argan worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

