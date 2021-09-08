Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.
NYSE:AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Argan has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.
About Argan
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.