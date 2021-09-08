Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argan stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argan were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

