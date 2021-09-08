Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
