Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $681.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $674.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.