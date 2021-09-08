Argent Trust Co Invests $743,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.