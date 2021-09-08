Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,528 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

