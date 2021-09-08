Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 2.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87). 2,969,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,911,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £499.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.84.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

