Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total value of $9,053,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total value of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total value of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $359.46 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.41 and a 200-day moving average of $337.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

