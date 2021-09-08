Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $949,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WGO opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

