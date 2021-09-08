Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,265 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.