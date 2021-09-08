Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,391 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after buying an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

