Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,368 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period.

KAR opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

