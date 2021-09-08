Arqma Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,165.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $319,657.83 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,532.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.30 or 0.07303113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $661.68 or 0.01421985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00392357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00124713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.00584675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00553985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00333152 BTC.

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,620,869 coins and its circulating supply is 10,576,325 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

