ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY traded up $16.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.21. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 435. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $134.88 and a fifty-two week high of $418.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.