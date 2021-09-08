Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,935.20

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,935.20 ($25.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,028.44 ($26.50). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,012 ($26.29), with a volume of 76,569 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on AML. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,967.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

In other news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,724 shares of company stock worth $74,740,144.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

