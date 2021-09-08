Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report $61.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $239.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATER. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATER traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 17,160,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.12.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

